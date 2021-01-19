Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Invests $141,000 in Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO)

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Penbrook Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mesoblast by 8.9% during the third quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 247,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,606,000 after acquiring an additional 20,350 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mesoblast during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,324,000. Tikvah Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mesoblast during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,669,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Mesoblast by 22.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 9,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Mesoblast by 10.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 51,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 5,091 shares during the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Mesoblast stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.34. The company had a trading volume of 24,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,166,460. Mesoblast Limited has a one year low of $3.12 and a one year high of $21.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 3.71.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.17). Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 18.69% and a negative net margin of 591.00%. The company had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.03 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Mesoblast Limited will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MESO shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Mesoblast in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Chardan Capital lowered Mesoblast from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $5.50 to $7.50 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Mesoblast in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Maxim Group lowered Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.79.

Mesoblast Company Profile

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells.

