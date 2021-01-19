Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up 1.5% of Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, New Potomac Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $71,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IWD traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.31. The stock had a trading volume of 97,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,930,200. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $84.11 and a 12 month high of $142.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $136.28 and a 200 day moving average of $124.27.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.