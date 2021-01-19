Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Ferrari by 106.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Ferrari in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ferrari in the third quarter valued at $342,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in Ferrari by 138.4% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Ferrari in the third quarter valued at $331,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.49% of the company’s stock.

Ferrari stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $209.81. 2,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,725. The company has a market capitalization of $38.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.79. Ferrari has a 1 year low of $127.73 and a 1 year high of $233.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 4.63.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. The firm had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.21 million. Ferrari had a return on equity of 34.85% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Ferrari to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Societe Generale lifted their price target on Ferrari from $217.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ferrari from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ferrari currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.70.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

