Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 60 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,863 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 3.6% of Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 51 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Cowen lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,843.00.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $63.52 on Tuesday, reaching $1,799.71. 71,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,614,810. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,769.44 and its 200-day moving average is $1,617.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,013.54 and a one year high of $1,847.20.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $46.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,628.16, for a total value of $32,563.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,854,474.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total value of $2,440,383.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,950 shares in the company, valued at $35,152,099.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,564 shares of company stock worth $2,756,038 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

