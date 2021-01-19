Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 3,070 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,676 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $1,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BX. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,622 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 8,329 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 6,305 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 623 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

BX traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.33. The stock had a trading volume of 83,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,024,917. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.01 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.45. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $65.75.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BX shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer raised The Blackstone Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on The Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on The Blackstone Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.96.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 42,425 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,481,905.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc bought 997,940 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,948,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 1,042,365 shares of company stock worth $26,480,405 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

