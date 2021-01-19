Galibier Capital Management Ltd. Lowers Stake in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) by 32.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ING. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in ING Groep by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in ING Groep during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in ING Groep during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in ING Groep during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in ING Groep by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 13,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ING traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.37. The company had a trading volume of 187,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,422,360. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. ING Groep has a 1-year low of $4.52 and a 1-year high of $11.87. The stock has a market cap of $36.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.91.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ING Groep had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 4.92%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ING Groep will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

ING has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

