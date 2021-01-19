Galibier Capital Management Ltd. Invests $1.12 Million in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 22,500 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,000. Intel accounts for approximately 0.2% of Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 34,716 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,800 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 37,565 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 13,116 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,847 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $26,481.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at $651,290.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $128,046.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,349.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

INTC traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.86. 1,193,090 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,632,980. The stock has a market cap of $237.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.52.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The firm had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho cut their price target on Intel from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Cowen raised Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.18.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

