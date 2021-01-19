Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) PT Raised to $125.00 at Barclays

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Barclays from $85.50 to $125.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.02% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on GLPG. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of Galapagos from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Galapagos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $159.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Galapagos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Galapagos currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.71.

Get Galapagos alerts:

NASDAQ GLPG traded up $7.73 on Tuesday, hitting $107.74. 10,476 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,290. Galapagos has a 1-year low of $93.01 and a 1-year high of $274.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of -16.32 and a beta of 0.76.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.23). Galapagos had a negative net margin of 70.67% and a negative return on equity of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $168.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.86 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Galapagos will post -6 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Galapagos by 265.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Galapagos in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Galapagos in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Galapagos in the third quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Galapagos by 18.1% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 11.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Galapagos Company Profile

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various small molecule medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, SjÃ¶gren's syndrome, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, cutaneous lupus erythematosus, lupus membranous nephropathy, and uveitis.

Further Reading: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Galapagos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galapagos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.