G.Research Lowers Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) to Hold

G.Research cut shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on LXRX. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $2.10 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an underweight rating for the company. Gabelli downgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.75.

LXRX stock opened at $6.87 on Friday. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $9.40. The firm has a market cap of $832.53 million, a PE ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.26. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 320.44% and a negative return on equity of 164.96%. The business had revenue of $6.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXRX. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 10,416 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 212.3% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 48,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 32,700 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 111.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 77,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 40,535 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

