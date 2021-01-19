FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Avnet, Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:AVT)

Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for Avnet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 15th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Stein expects that the company will earn $2.81 per share for the year. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Avnet’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

AVT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Avnet from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Avnet from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Avnet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.43.

NASDAQ:AVT opened at $38.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.40. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.50. Avnet has a 52-week low of $17.85 and a 52-week high of $42.89.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.24. Avnet had a positive return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion.

In related news, Director Oleg Khaykin purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.28 per share, for a total transaction of $290,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,520. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Avnet in the first quarter worth approximately $4,080,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Avnet by 178.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 5,511 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Avnet by 20.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 101,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after buying an additional 17,162 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Avnet by 1.2% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 185,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Avnet by 15.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,519,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,364,000 after buying an additional 207,628 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

