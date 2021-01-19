FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Foot Locker, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:FL)

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) – Investment analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Foot Locker in a report issued on Friday, January 15th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the athletic footwear retailer will earn $2.65 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.50. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Foot Locker’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.96 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on FL. Cowen raised Foot Locker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Foot Locker in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Foot Locker from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Foot Locker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.19.

FL stock opened at $47.85 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.83. Foot Locker has a fifty-two week low of $17.46 and a fifty-two week high of $48.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.29.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.58. Foot Locker had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.17%.

In other Foot Locker news, CFO Lauren B. Peters sold 40,000 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $1,800,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,017 shares in the company, valued at $7,472,425.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Scott Martin sold 3,172 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $123,676.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,470 shares in the company, valued at $369,235.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,817,532 shares of company stock valued at $69,490,833 and have sold 53,310 shares valued at $2,299,796. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,290,443 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $306,864,000 after acquiring an additional 201,040 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 3rd quarter worth about $82,093,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 916,962 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $30,288,000 after acquiring an additional 249,095 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 3rd quarter worth about $17,505,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 396,531 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $11,562,000 after acquiring an additional 34,453 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

