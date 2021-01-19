FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Big Lots, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:BIG)

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for Big Lots in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $7.25 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $7.95. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Big Lots’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.28 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Big Lots in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Big Lots from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered shares of Big Lots from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.25.

Shares of Big Lots stock opened at $52.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.26 and a 200 day moving average of $46.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.32, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.39. Big Lots has a 1 year low of $10.13 and a 1 year high of $57.24.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.70%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bay Rivers Group bought a new position in Big Lots in the fourth quarter worth about $1,219,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 3.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Big Lots during the third quarter valued at about $5,557,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 94.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 129,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,631,000 after acquiring an additional 62,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

