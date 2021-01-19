FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Issued By KeyCorp

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Gibraltar Industries in a report released on Wednesday, January 13th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener expects that the construction company will post earnings of $3.80 per share for the year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ ROCK opened at $96.05 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.34 and a 200-day moving average of $64.47. Gibraltar Industries has a 52-week low of $30.60 and a 52-week high of $96.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64 and a beta of 1.24.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $329.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gibraltar Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,454 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Gibraltar Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA acquired a new stake in Gibraltar Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, industrial, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy and Conservation, Residential Products, and Industrial and Infrastructure Products.

