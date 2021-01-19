FY2020 EPS Estimates for Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) (TSE:ABX) Cut by Raymond James

Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) – Stock analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2020 EPS estimates for Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) in a research note issued on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.42 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.51. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO)’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Get Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) alerts:

ABX has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial upgraded Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Sunday. Eight Capital lifted their price target on Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th.

TSE ABX opened at C$29.59 on Monday. Barrick Gold Co. has a 52 week low of C$17.52 and a 52 week high of C$41.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$29.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$35.04. The firm has a market cap of C$52.61 billion and a PE ratio of 17.40.

Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported C$0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.42 billion.

In related news, Senior Officer Catherine Philippa Raw acquired 53,845 shares of Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$31.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,721,424.65. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 149,315 shares in the company, valued at C$4,773,600.55.

About Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO)

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Papua New Guinea, Tanzania, and the United States.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.