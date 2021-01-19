FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) (TSE:TOY) Issued By National Bank Financial

Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) (TSE:TOY) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 13th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.85. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $36.50 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

TOY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) from C$28.00 to C$29.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. CIBC upgraded Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$30.70.

TSE:TOY opened at C$27.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$29.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$28.60. Spin Master Corp. has a 52 week low of C$9.73 and a 52 week high of C$37.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.42.

Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) (TSE:TOY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.98 by C$0.23. The business had revenue of C$761.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$700.60 million.

Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) Company Profile

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games & puzzles, and plush; remote control and interactive characters; boys action and construction; pre-school and girls; and outdoor.

