FY2020 Earnings Estimate for AGCO Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:AGCO)

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of AGCO in a research note issued on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $5.15 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.00. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AGCO’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.40 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AGCO. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of AGCO in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on AGCO from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on AGCO in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AGCO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. AGCO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.17.

NYSE AGCO opened at $114.13 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.78. AGCO has a 52-week low of $35.33 and a 52-week high of $118.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 13.58%. AGCO’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share.

In other news, CEO Martin Richenhagen sold 111,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.15, for a total transaction of $10,518,155.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 348,617 shares in the company, valued at $32,822,290.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director P George Benson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.03, for a total value of $186,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,513,691.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 244,968 shares of company stock worth $22,770,653 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in AGCO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its position in AGCO by 833.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in AGCO by 459.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in AGCO during the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

