FWL Investment Management LLC Takes Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 343,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,357,000. AGNC Investment makes up about 4.1% of FWL Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. FWL Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of AGNC Investment as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AGNC. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 182.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,964,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,049,000 after buying an additional 9,661,149 shares during the period. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the third quarter worth about $85,460,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the third quarter worth about $28,277,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 107.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,982,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,254 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 13.0% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,753,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

AGNC has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. AGNC Investment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNC traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.79. The stock had a trading volume of 4,868,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,296,598. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $19.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.96 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.35.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.24. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 17.91% and a positive return on equity of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $302.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 153.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a jan 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 9.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

