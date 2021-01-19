FWL Investment Management LLC Takes $2.88 Million Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 126,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,875,000. Barrick Gold accounts for 2.2% of FWL Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOLD. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 14,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Barrick Gold during the third quarter worth about $1,113,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 253.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 7,609 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 71,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 13,161 shares during the period. Finally, BTR Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $373,000. 60.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOLD. Fundamental Research upped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $31.71 to $31.79 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.37.

NYSE:GOLD traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $23.39. 16,455,266 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,313,578. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.25 and its 200-day moving average is $25.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1-year low of $12.65 and a 1-year high of $31.22.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 5.63%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zalda­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.