FWL Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 55,927 Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 55,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,144,000. Alliance Data Systems makes up about 3.1% of FWL Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. FWL Investment Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Alliance Data Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADS. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 10.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,210,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,750,000 after buying an additional 210,459 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 12.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 241,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,889,000 after purchasing an additional 26,587 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 56.4% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 6.3% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP John Jeffrey Chesnut sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alliance Data Systems stock traded up $1.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,082,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,517. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.58. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 52 week low of $20.51 and a 52 week high of $113.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.20. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 36.63%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.05 earnings per share. Alliance Data Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $65.00 to $950.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $66.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $57.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alliance Data Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.21.

Alliance Data Systems Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and others. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

