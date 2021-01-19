FWL Investment Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 74,975 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 36,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Energy Transfer by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 69,249 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 20.9% in the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,557 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 82,252 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 17,595 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

ET has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

NYSE ET traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.85. 27,581,783 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,439,535. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $13.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.25. The firm has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of -68.90 and a beta of 2.54.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.52). Energy Transfer had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Energy Transfer’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.19%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 42.07%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

