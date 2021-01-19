FullNet Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FULO) Short Interest Up 20.0% in December

FullNet Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FULO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the December 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

OTCMKTS FULO remained flat at $$0.12 during trading on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.09. FullNet Communications has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.19.

Get FullNet Communications alerts:

About FullNet Communications

FullNet Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated communications services to individuals, businesses, organizations, educational institutions, and governmental agencies in the United States. It offers dial-up and direct high-speed connectivity to the Internet under the FullNet brand name; carrier-neutral telecommunications premise co-location services; Web page hosting services; equipment co-location services; customized live help desk outsourcing services; group text and voice message delivery services; and voice and data solutions.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for FullNet Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FullNet Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.