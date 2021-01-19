FTX Token (FTT) Reaches Market Cap of $1.02 Billion

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 19th. One FTX Token token can now be purchased for approximately $10.78 or 0.00029388 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, FTX Token has traded up 23.1% against the dollar. FTX Token has a market cap of $1.02 billion and $25.60 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00057834 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.13 or 0.00518404 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005544 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000229 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00042668 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002729 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,405.53 or 0.03832196 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002727 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00015851 BTC.
- Celsius (CEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00012477 BTC.
FTX Token Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “FTX is a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built by traders, for traders. It strives to build a platform powerful enough for professional trading firms and intuitive enough for first-time users. FTX Token (FTT) is the backbone of the FTX ecosystem. It has been carefully designed with incentive schemes to increase network effects and demand for FTT, and to decrease its circulating supply. “
Buying and Selling FTX Token
FTX Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FTX Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FTX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for FTX Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FTX Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.