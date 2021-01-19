Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Upgraded by Peel Hunt to Buy

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FNLPF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fresnillo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Fresnillo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.00.

OTCMKTS:FNLPF traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.86. The company had a trading volume of 10,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,058. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.91 and a beta of 0.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.51. Fresnillo has a twelve month low of $5.53 and a twelve month high of $18.11.

Fresnillo Plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. The company's flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. Fresnillo Plc has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

