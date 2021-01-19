Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Price Target Raised to $30.00

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $19.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Friday morning, AR Network reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the natural resource company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FCX. Argus raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Johnson Rice started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.88.

NYSE:FCX traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 946,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,042,350. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.47. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $32.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -350.74 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 485,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total transaction of $12,255,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,890,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,776,851.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $475,790.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,364,099.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 977,387 shares of company stock worth $24,508,456 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,705 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 688.5% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

