Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) (TSE:FVI) Downgraded by Pi Financial to “Neutral”

Pi Financial downgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

FVI stock traded down C$0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$9.46. 889,129 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 966,640. The firm has a market cap of C$1.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 77.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.98, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.91. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a 1-year low of C$2.05 and a 1-year high of C$12.26.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$111.19 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mario Szotlender sold 56,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.15, for a total transaction of C$463,084.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 194,900 shares in the company, valued at C$1,589,000.21.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

