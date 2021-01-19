Forte Capital LLC ADV Raises Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,153 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical makes up 1.8% of Forte Capital LLC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $11,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $1,390,000. First United Bank Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Strategic Wealth Designers purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $1,134,000. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 946 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $761.76, for a total transaction of $8,466,200.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $715.28, for a total value of $4,291,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,673 shares in the company, valued at $14,786,983.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $5.73 on Tuesday, reaching $784.15. 23,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,590. The company’s 50-day moving average is $786.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $715.61. The firm has a market cap of $92.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.31, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $360.50 and a 1-year high of $826.81.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $595.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Intuitive Surgical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $780.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $727.00 to $815.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $718.11.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

