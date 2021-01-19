Forte Capital LLC ADV Purchases 3,350 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Masimo comprises 1.5% of Forte Capital LLC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Forte Capital LLC ADV owned about 0.07% of Masimo worth $9,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Masimo by 6.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,898,232 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,864,456,000 after buying an additional 458,222 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Masimo by 2.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 772,181 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $182,281,000 after buying an additional 21,982 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Masimo by 2.7% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 728,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $172,085,000 after buying an additional 19,090 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 14.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 718,414 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $169,426,000 after purchasing an additional 90,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 291.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 422,976 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $99,848,000 after purchasing an additional 314,843 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MASI shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $258.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Masimo from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Masimo from $255.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Masimo from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.71.

MASI stock traded up $1.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $262.60. 5,441 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,340. Masimo Co. has a 52 week low of $143.90 and a 52 week high of $284.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.18. Masimo had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $278.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 1,542 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total value of $431,837.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,196,442.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 9,034 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.45, for a total transaction of $2,533,585.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 179,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,268,138.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 181,781 shares of company stock worth $47,974,663 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

