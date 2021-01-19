Forte Capital LLC ADV Buys 387 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 48.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,186 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 15.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 823.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 42,282 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,134,000 after acquiring an additional 37,705 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Shopify by 7.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,697 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,409,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 209.4% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,743 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,299,000 after acquiring an additional 5,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 1.6% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 4,313 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,206.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wedbush raised shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $998.00 to $1,300.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,225.00 price target (up previously from $1,000.00) on shares of Shopify in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,250.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,066.43.

Shares of NYSE SHOP traded down $16.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,154.43. The company had a trading volume of 22,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,755. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,130.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,031.21. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $305.30 and a fifty-two week high of $1,285.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,518.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 17.87, a current ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $767.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.60 million. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. Shopify’s quarterly revenue was up 96.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

