Forte Capital LLC ADV Acquires Shares of 70,048 The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Forte Capital LLC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 70,048 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the third quarter worth $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 1,316.7% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the third quarter worth $31,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMB traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,090,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $27.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $24.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.36.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 161.62%.

WMB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded The Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on The Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on The Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised The Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut The Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

