Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Purchased by Investment Partners LTD.

Investment Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,758 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares during the quarter. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ford Motor by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 275,086,527 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,832,077,000 after acquiring an additional 7,265,908 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Ford Motor by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,329,314 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,181,013,000 after purchasing an additional 450,002 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 49,433,248 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $329,225,000 after purchasing an additional 15,036,764 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,440,583 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $142,793,000 after acquiring an additional 6,959,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 9.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,749,585 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $104,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.01. The stock had a trading volume of 5,573,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,720,742. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.82 billion, a PE ratio of -253.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $10.20.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.43. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $34.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.70 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

F has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ford Motor from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Benchmark raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ford Motor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.75.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

