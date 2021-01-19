Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (FLC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on January 29th

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.132 per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st.
Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,880. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a 12-month low of $8.87 and a 12-month high of $24.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.09.
Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Company Profile
