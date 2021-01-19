Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (FLC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on January 29th

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.132 per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st.

Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,880. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a 12-month low of $8.87 and a 12-month high of $24.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.09.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund alerts:

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across utilities and banking sectors.

Recommended Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.