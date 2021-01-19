First United Bank Trust Reduces Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

First United Bank Trust trimmed its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,411 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,966 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 50,367 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. now owns 141,398 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,381,000 after acquiring an additional 15,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $262.00 to $297.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. TheStreet downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $280.71.

NYSE:BDX traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $261.80. 25,321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,342,280. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $197.75 and a one year high of $286.72. The company has a market capitalization of $76.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $246.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.27. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

In related news, EVP Roland Goette sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total value of $213,993.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,320,558.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

