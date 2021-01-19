First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Short Interest Update

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,900 shares, a decrease of 28.8% from the December 15th total of 65,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 127,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ:FMB traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $56.78. 2,501 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,860. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.08. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $48.96 and a 12 month high of $57.49.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.097 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 17,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 5,946 shares during the last quarter. Moneywise Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 73,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,038,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 115.1% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 10,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 5,618 shares in the last quarter.

