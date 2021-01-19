First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Short Interest Update

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,900 shares, a decrease of 28.8% from the December 15th total of 65,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 127,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
NASDAQ:FMB traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $56.78. 2,501 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,860. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.08. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $48.96 and a 12 month high of $57.49.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.097 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th.
