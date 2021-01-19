First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL) Shares Bought by Genesee Capital Advisors LLC

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,891 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.27% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 271.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,504,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,793 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,486,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 140.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 470,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,585,000 after purchasing an additional 274,841 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 13,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $694,000.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DVOL traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.61. 500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,570. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.65. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $14.65 and a 1-year high of $25.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a $0.009 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This is an increase from First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.