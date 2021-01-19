First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) PT Raised to $148.00 at Credit Suisse Group

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from $126.00 to $148.00 in a report published on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an underperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of First Republic Bank to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $134.06.

NYSE FRC traded up $1.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $154.94. The stock had a trading volume of 27,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,950. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $70.06 and a one year high of $166.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.10.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 27th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 13.77%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 153.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 38.9% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 625.7% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the third quarter valued at $82,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

