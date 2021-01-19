First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.94.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AG. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on First Majestic Silver from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th.

Shares of AG traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.55. 686,367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,703,608. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.64 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.43. First Majestic Silver has a 12 month low of $4.17 and a 12 month high of $14.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.05.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The mining company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $125.88 million during the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 14.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.96%. Research analysts predict that First Majestic Silver will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 3.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,648 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 25.7% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,503 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 12.0% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 16,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 1.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 121,792 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 13.7% during the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 20,700 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.99% of the company’s stock.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. The company holds 100% interests in San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 17 concessions covering an area of 57,656 hectares located in Sonora; and La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

