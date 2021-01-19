First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) (TSE:FR) Price Target Increased to C$20.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) had its target price upped by National Bank Financial from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Separately, TD Securities raised First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$19.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) stock traded up C$0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$16.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,461,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,088. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.00. The stock has a market cap of C$3.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$15.58 and a 200 day moving average of C$15.00. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of C$5.30 and a 1 year high of C$19.41.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The mining company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$167.75 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.5199999 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Keith Neumeyer sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.50, for a total transaction of C$725,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,594,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$52,120,264.50. Also, Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.60, for a total value of C$78,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,014,000. Insiders sold a total of 150,507 shares of company stock valued at $2,457,954 in the last 90 days.

About First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. The company holds 100% interests in San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 17 concessions covering an area of 57,656 hectares located in Sonora; and La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

