First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) (TSE:FR) Price Target Increased to C$20.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) had its target price upped by National Bank Financial from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the mining company’s stock.
Separately, TD Securities raised First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$19.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th.
First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) stock traded up C$0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$16.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,461,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,088. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.00. The stock has a market cap of C$3.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$15.58 and a 200 day moving average of C$15.00. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of C$5.30 and a 1 year high of C$19.41.
In related news, Director Keith Neumeyer sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.50, for a total transaction of C$725,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,594,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$52,120,264.50. Also, Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.60, for a total value of C$78,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,014,000. Insiders sold a total of 150,507 shares of company stock valued at $2,457,954 in the last 90 days.
About First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO)
First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. The company holds 100% interests in San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 17 concessions covering an area of 57,656 hectares located in Sonora; and La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.
