First Internet Bancorp (INBK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.63. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $28.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.83 million. On average, analysts expect First Internet Bancorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ INBK opened at $30.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. First Internet Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.47 and a twelve month high of $31.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.37. The stock has a market cap of $302.36 million, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.56%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INBK. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on First Internet Bancorp from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered First Internet Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Internet Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

In other news, CEO David B. Becker bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.93 per share, with a total value of $279,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

