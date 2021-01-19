First Command Bank Sells 43 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

First Command Bank lowered its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,826 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Northrop Grumman comprises about 0.4% of First Command Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. First Command Bank’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,949,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,876,930,000 after purchasing an additional 20,028 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 981,488 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $309,649,000 after buying an additional 38,916 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 796,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $251,361,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 674,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $212,643,000 after buying an additional 231,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 144.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 621,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $195,982,000 after purchasing an additional 367,585 shares during the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NOC stock traded down $2.77 on Tuesday, reaching $297.98. The company had a trading volume of 32,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,600. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $49.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $300.34 and a 200-day moving average of $314.59. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $263.31 and a 12 month high of $385.01.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 earnings per share for the current year.

NOC has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $470.00 to $453.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $400.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $391.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $384.33.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

