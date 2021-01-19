First Command Bank Sells 352 Shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

First Command Bank cut its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. First Command Bank’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 51.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 286,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,137,000 after purchasing an additional 97,784 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 86,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 19,274 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $412,000. Archetype Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners LLC now owns 69,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 13,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 145,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,624,000 after buying an additional 13,354 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.72. 868,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.94. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.57 and a fifty-two week high of $35.93.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

