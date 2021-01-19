First Command Bank Purchases 216 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

First Command Bank lifted its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the quarter. First Command Bank’s holdings in Moderna were worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Moderna by 465.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 34,158 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Moderna by 465.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 269,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,095,000 after purchasing an additional 222,174 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at $1,807,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Moderna by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,532,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,409,938,000 after purchasing an additional 12,772,752 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. 51.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MRNA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $105.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.67.

In related news, General Counsel Lori M. Henderson sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total transaction of $2,245,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.36, for a total value of $755,104.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,603,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,440,416.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 490,621 shares of company stock worth $55,523,787 in the last three months. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA traded down $4.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.10. 436,705 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,786,420. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.91 and a 12-month high of $178.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $131.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.44. The firm has a market cap of $49.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.16). Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The business had revenue of $157.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 828.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

