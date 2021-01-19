First Command Bank Makes New Investment in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL)

First Command Bank purchased a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF in the third quarter worth about $233,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 76,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,016,000 after acquiring an additional 5,230 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 35.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 7,596 shares in the last quarter.

PALL traded down $2.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $220.96. The company had a trading volume of 64 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,950. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.57. Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF has a 12-month low of $137.51 and a 12-month high of $273.16.

ETFS Physical Palladium Shares (the Fund) is designed to offer investors a simple, cost-efficient and secure way to access the precious metals market. The Fund focuses on providing investors with a return equivalent to movements in the palladium spot price less fees. The Fund is issued by ETFS Palladium Trust (the Trust).

