First Command Bank Makes New $160,000 Investment in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

First Command Bank bought a new position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 260,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 49,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 8,691 shares during the period. Finally, Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FE stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.11. The stock had a trading volume of 264,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,694,750. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.20. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $22.85 and a twelve month high of $52.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.67 and its 200 day moving average is $30.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 60.47%.

FE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America cut shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.11.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

