First Command Bank Has $92,000 Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

First Command Bank raised its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 43.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 549 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the quarter. First Command Bank’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $575,000. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,176,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in United Parcel Service by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 137.9% during the fourth quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 4,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 47,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,925,000 after acquiring an additional 7,779 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service stock traded down $2.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $156.25. 247,550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,498,497. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $178.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $167.68 and its 200-day moving average is $157.25.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.42. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. Analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

UPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $202.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.83.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

