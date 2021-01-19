First Command Bank Has $872,000 Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

First Command Bank decreased its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,139 shares during the quarter. First Command Bank’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 72,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Bank of America by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 131,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 95,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 9,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in Bank of America by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 11,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on BAC shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 price target on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.93.

Bank of America stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.78. The stock had a trading volume of 5,067,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,217,320. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $35.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

