Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) Shares Purchased by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) by 28.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,838 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Financial Institutions were worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 1.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 89,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Financial Institutions by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 105,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 4.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 5.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FISI traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.72. The company had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,640. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.78 and a 1-year high of $32.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.59 and its 200-day moving average is $18.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.46 million, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.15.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $47.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.06 million. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 8.70%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. Financial Institutions’s payout ratio is 35.14%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FISI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Financial Institutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 1st. Sidoti upgraded shares of Financial Institutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Financial Institutions from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Financial Institutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Financial Institutions Company Profile

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. It operates in two segments, Banking and Non-Banking. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

