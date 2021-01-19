Financial Comparison: Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) vs. Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR)

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) and Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Laboratory Co. of America and Burning Rock Biotech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Laboratory Co. of America $11.55 billion 1.89 $823.80 million $11.32 19.80 Burning Rock Biotech N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Laboratory Co. of America has higher revenue and earnings than Burning Rock Biotech.

Profitability

This table compares Laboratory Co. of America and Burning Rock Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Laboratory Co. of America 6.79% 21.05% 8.83% Burning Rock Biotech N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Laboratory Co. of America and Burning Rock Biotech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Laboratory Co. of America 0 1 15 0 2.94 Burning Rock Biotech 0 0 3 0 3.00

Laboratory Co. of America presently has a consensus price target of $226.82, suggesting a potential upside of 1.21%. Burning Rock Biotech has a consensus price target of $32.30, suggesting a potential downside of 7.37%. Given Laboratory Co. of America’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Laboratory Co. of America is more favorable than Burning Rock Biotech.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.3% of Laboratory Co. of America shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.8% of Burning Rock Biotech shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Laboratory Co. of America shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Laboratory Co. of America beats Burning Rock Biotech on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests. The company also provides testing services in the areas of women's health, allergy, diagnostic genetics, cardiovascular and infectious disease, endocrinology, oncology, coagulation, pharmacogenetics, toxicology, and medical drug monitoring; and esoteric testing, cancer diagnostics, and other procedures. In addition, it provides a suite of applications to enable patients, healthcare providers, health systems, accountable care organizations, and insurers with access to LCD's data and services, as well as billing for laboratory services. Further, it offers end-to-end drug development, medical device, and diagnostic development solutions from research to clinical development and commercial market access. The company primarily serves managed care organizations, biopharmaceutical companies, physicians and other healthcare providers, hospitals and health systems, governmental agencies, employers, patients and consumers, contract research organizations, academic institutions, and independent clinical laboratories. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings has collaborations with the Boston University, Columbia University, Duke University, Johns Hopkins University, The Mount Sinai Hospital, the University of Tennessee, Yale University, QIAGEN N.V, Ciox Health, Circuit Clinical, and Riverside Medical Group. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Burlington, North Carolina.

Burning Rock Biotech Company Profile

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 13 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples. Its principal products include OncoScreen Plus that targets therapy and immunotherapy, as well as immunotherapy- related biomarkers, such as microsatellite instability and tumor mutation burden, and NTRK fusions; and LungPlasma, a circulating tumor DNA liquid biopsy- based test for non-small cell lung cancer. It also offers ColonCore for testing gastrointestinal cancers; and HRDCore for testing genes associated with homologous recombination deficiency. Burning Rock Biotech Limited has collaborations on clinical trials and research studies with major pharmaceutical companies, including AstraZeneca, Bayer, Johnson & Johnson, Sino Biopharm, CStone Pharmaceuticals, and BeiGene primarily through central laboratory and companion diagnostics development services to pharmaceutical companies. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

