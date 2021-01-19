Filo Mining Corp. (FIL.V) (CVE:FIL) Upgraded to Outperform by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Filo Mining Corp. (FIL.V) (CVE:FIL) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$3.50 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Filo Mining Corp. (FIL.V)’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

CVE FIL remained flat at $C$1.90 during trading hours on Monday. 48,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,561. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.91 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.86. Filo Mining Corp. has a 52 week low of C$1.00 and a 52 week high of C$2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 19.10 and a quick ratio of 19.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$210.46 million and a PE ratio of -7.59.

Filo Mining Corp. (FIL.V) (CVE:FIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Filo Mining Corp. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

