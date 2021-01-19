Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,722 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FITB. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,569,000 after buying an additional 32,680 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,209,000 after buying an additional 55,145 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $338,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,095,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,125,000 after acquiring an additional 15,454 shares during the period. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 52,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FITB shares. TheStreet raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $20.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.75 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.69.

NASDAQ:FITB traded down $0.68 on Tuesday, hitting $31.87. 4,431,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,514,770. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.10 and a 52 week high of $32.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.18.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 38.99%.

In other news, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $219,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,983.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

