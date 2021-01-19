Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fathom Holdings Inc. provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services principally in the South, Atlantic, Southwest and Western parts of the United States. Fathom Holdings Inc. is based in Cary, North Carolina. “

Separately, Roth Capital boosted their price target on Fathom from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th.

Shares of FTHM opened at $36.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.57 and a quick ratio of 7.57. Fathom has a one year low of $8.61 and a one year high of $41.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.36.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $55.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.79 million. Equities research analysts predict that Fathom will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTHM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Fathom during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fathom in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Fathom in the third quarter worth approximately $114,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Fathom in the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Fathom in the third quarter worth approximately $240,000. Institutional investors own 15.06% of the company’s stock.

About Fathom

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. It offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Cary, North Carolina.

